EUR50 Index Wave Analysis 19 January 2026

MENAFN - FxPro) EUR50 Index: ⬇️ Sell

– EUR50 Index reversed from resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 5900.00

EUR50 Index recently reversed from the resistance area between the resistance level 6040.00, upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from December.

The downward gap from this resistance area stopped the earlier impulse waves 5 and (3).

-p

Given the strength of the resistance level 6040.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, EUR50 Index can be expected to fall to the next support level 5900.00.