Switzerland Sends Message Of Solidarity To Spain After Train Crash

2026-01-19 11:06:35
This content was published on January 19, 2026 - 11:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
“Switzerland expresses its deep solidarity with Spain after the tragic train accident in Andalusia. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families and all the Spanish people,” Parmelin wrote on the social media platform X on Monday.

At least 39 people died in southern Spain after a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming one on Sunday night in the worst railway accident in the country since 2013.

The accident happened at 7.45pm near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, about 360 km (223 miles) south of the capital Madrid. It left 122 people injured, with 48 still in hospital and 12 in intensive care, according to emergency services.

The rescue operation was complicated by the remote location of the crash, which could only be accessed by a single-track road, making it difficult for ambulances to enter and exit.

The Swiss foreign ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it was in contact with the relevant local authorities. It currently has no information on any Swiss victims.

Swiss nationals on the spot are requested to follow the instructions of the local authorities.

Translated from French by AI/sb

