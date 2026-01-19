A Moroccan House In The Countryside Of São Paulo

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Camila was still a child when her grandfather, Matteo Levi, an Egyptian of Jewish origin, was looking for a rural property that could serve as a gathering place for the whole family. An immigrant who left Cairo in search of a new life in Brazil, without even knowing how to say hello in Portuguese, Matteo became an entrepreneur in his new country-he owned, among other companies, film distributor Europa Filmes-and built a multicultural family that, like him, would go on to explore the world. His granddaughter Camila Levi Auvray, for example, was born in France and studied in the United States.

To bring this far-flung family together, nothing seemed better than a pleasant meeting place close to São Paulo. What he found, however, went beyond that. Actor Raul Cortez had passed away in July 2006, and soon Matteo learned that his family was selling one of his properties in Porto Feliz, in the countryside of São Paulo, spanning 100,000 square meters. But it had a special feature that drew Levi patriarch Matteo: it was a Moroccan house.

After traveling through Morocco and other countries in the region, the actor returned inspired and decided to build his own home with Moroccan architecture-including many materials brought from abroad. Construction took two years, during which every detail was carefully planned. The house was also built using many reclaimed bricks from neighboring farms, and the landscaping was designed by Gilberto Elkis.

“When he arrived there, my grandfather was completely fascinated! It felt like a cinematic house,” says Camila, now 30 and at the helm of O Riad, which after 17 years as a family property became a venue for exclusive events and experiences.“It's a place that blends art, culture, design, sustainability, and a great deal of history. We've kept everything just as it was, and we're very proud to preserve 'Raul's great work,' as we call it here.”

Camila says that when the house was still a family property, it often welcomed many friends who would ask whether the space could be rented. Demand grew as the residence came to be used less by the family. In 2023, after renting the property for a production-a Disney+ series featuring Xuxa and Angélica-the family got together and decided to turn it into a business.“We decided to open O Riad to the rest of the world.”

In March, the venue will mark three years hosting a mix of events that includes weddings-only ten per year to ensure exclusivity-corporate events, luxury product launches, and meetings. Each event is unique and tailored to the client.“We had a family of Lebanese origin that wanted an Arab-themed wedding; we included a hookah lounge and a tea and coffee tasting station,” says the owner.

The venue also offers boutique accommodation for up to 18 guests (with partnerships with hotels in the region, including Fasano Boa Vista). Versatile, it can host anything from a small meeting of ten executives to a party for up to one thousand guests. Breakfast features fruit from the orchards and the vegetable garden.

Socio-environmental practices are also part of O Riad's concept.“A percentage of each rental goes to an NGO chosen by the client who books the space,” explains Camila.“And a partnership with the local cooperative ensures that the waste generated at each event is sorted between compostable and recyclable materials, providing income for the families of the cooperative members.”

The business's connection with the city of Porto Feliz also extends to other fronts, such as showcasing locally made products to clients and hiring local labor. Today, O Riad has between 10 and 15 employees, some of whom have been there since Raul's time.

For this year, Camila and her team plan to launch a hospitality arm focused on wellness activities, tours, and gastronomy, showcasing to visitors what makes Porto Feliz special.“My dream is to create experiences that bring together the Arab world expressed in the house, our family's multiculturalism, and the unique characteristics of the region,” Camila concludes.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Turismo de brasileiros no Marrocos cresce 48%

