'Qatar Ties Poised For Next Phase Of Growth'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Vietnam and Qatar are entering a new phase of their partnership, as both nations look to build on more than three decades of strong diplomatic and economic ties. The relationship, marked by growing trust and practical co-operation, is now geared towards broader trade, investment, and technological collaboration, according to Vietnamese ambassador to Qatar Nguyen Huy Hiep.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, the ambassador said bilateral trade between the two countries reached about $860mn in 2024, maintaining steady growth. He noted that recent high-level visits - including the Vietnamese Prime Minister's official trip to Qatar in October 2024 - had further strengthened political confidence and laid the groundwork for expanded co-operation.

“The coming period will focus on boosting economic partnerships, improving market access, enhancing logistics and tourism links, and promoting two-way investment,” he said.

The ambassador highlighted emerging opportunities in science and technology, renewable energy, cybersecurity, and high-tech agriculture - sectors he said align closely with Qatar's national priorities and development vision.

He explained that as Vietnam prepares for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party this year, the country is pursuing a renewed commitment to international collaboration, with Qatar seen as a key partner in its economic and technological ambitions.

The 14th Congress, he noted, is expected to be a defining moment in Vietnam's modern journey. It will chart the nation's strategy for the next five to 25 years, reviewing past progress while setting targets for 2030 and a long-term vision towards 2045.

“The Congress is expected to adopt forward-looking policies to guide Vietnam into a new era of aspiration and development,” the Ambassador said, adding that it reaffirms Vietnam's priorities of reform, stability, and global engagement.

He said the Congress sends an important signal to international partners: that Vietnam will remain open to investment, committed to sustainable growth, and focused on mutually beneficial partnerships.“The theme underscores national unity, strategic autonomy, and a determination to achieve major development goals,” he noted.

Vietnam's future strategy, he added, puts environmental protection on par with economic growth, with a pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The country is also pushing a growth model rooted in science, innovation, and digital transformation - targeting a digital government, economy, and society.

“The private sector is now recognised as a key driver of growth, with stronger legal guarantees for fair competition and property rights,” he said.“Foreign investment remains a top priority, particularly in high-tech, low-emission, and value-added sectors that advance technology transfer and workforce skills.”

Ambassador Hiep said Vietnam is“entering a new stage of high growth, institutional reform, and favourable investment conditions,” expressing confidence that Qatari businesses will regard Vietnam as a reliable and dynamic long-term partner.

He emphasised that Hanoi is ready to work closely with Doha in building a more sustainable and balanced partnership that contributes to regional and global stability.

“With shared priorities in green growth, digital transformation, energy, and high-tech industries, the future of Vietnam–Qatar relations looks set for significant expansion,” he affirmed.

On the ground, Vietnamese firms are already becoming more visible in Qatar, taking part in major exhibitions and trade events such as AgriteQ, Project Qatar, Qatar Travel Mart, and Qatar Hospitality. Their growing participation, he said, reflects Vietnam's increasing engagement with the Qatari and wider Middle Eastern markets.

“In the near future, the embassy will support Vietnamese companies in establishing stronger presences in Qatar, with plans for one or two representative offices to facilitate trade,” he said.“With favourable policies in both countries, we expect bilateral trade to surpass $1bn in the coming years.”

Vietnam's economic fundamentals, the ambassador added, remain among the strongest in the region. The country recorded 8.02% GDP growth in 2025, maintained low inflation, and preserved macroeconomic stability - giving investors confidence. With a population of over 100mn and a rapidly expanding middle class, Vietnam offers attractive opportunities in manufacturing, infrastructure, services, and energy.

Foreign direct investment reached $38.42bn in 2025, supported by 17 active free trade agreements that deepen the country's integration into regional and global markets.

The ambassador identified several“strategic sectors” for future Vietnam–Qatar collaboration, including clean energy, LNG, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and fintech. He noted that Vietnam's rapidly developing financial sector - including new initiatives like the International Financial Centre in Da Nang - offers additional prospects for Qatari investors in green finance, technology transfer, and joint research.

He added that Vietnam's foreign policy continues to balance independence with deeper international engagement. Strengthening national defence, diplomacy, and international co-operation remains a central objective.

“This approach opens broader, more stable opportunities for collaboration with partners such as Qatar - across sectors from the economy and energy to technology, environment, and finance,” he said.“Vietnam views Qatar as a key partner in the Gulf region and an integral part of its wider foreign policy strategy.”

