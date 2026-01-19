Qatar And Libya Premiers Attend Port Terminal Signing In Misrata Free Zone
The agreement is between the Misrata Free Zone and Qatari, Italian, and Swiss companies. A lineup of senior officials from the two countries attended the signing ceremony. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani affirmed that the signing of the agreement reflects the close and growing relations between Qatar and Libya in all fields, noting the two countries' constant keenness to explore new investment opportunities that serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.Misrata Free Zone port terminal Antonio Tajani investment
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment