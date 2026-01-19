Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar And Libya Premiers Attend Port Terminal Signing In Misrata Free Zone


2026-01-19 11:02:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani; Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya Abdulhamid Mohammed Dbeibah; and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Antonio Tajani witnessed in Misrata Tuesday the signing ceremony of a strategic partnership agreement for the development and expansion of the port terminal in the Misrata Free Zone.

The agreement is between the Misrata Free Zone and Qatari, Italian, and Swiss companies. A lineup of senior officials from the two countries attended the signing ceremony. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani affirmed that the signing of the agreement reflects the close and growing relations between Qatar and Libya in all fields, noting the two countries' constant keenness to explore new investment opportunities that serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

