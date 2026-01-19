Public Schedule - January 20, 2026

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY MARCO RUBIO

Secretary Rubio attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State and the White House.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE CHRISTOPHER LANDAU

Deputy Secretary Landau attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES MICHAEL J. RIGAS

Deputy Secretary Rigas is on travel to Thailand and Japan from January 20-27, 2026.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS ALLISON M. HOOKER

Under Secretary Hooker attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY SARAH B. ROGERS

Under Secretary Rogers is on travel to Switzerland from January 16-21, 2026.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC, ENERGY, AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS CALEB ORR

Assistant Secretary Orr is on travel to Panama from January 20-22, 2026.

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS BRENDAN P. HANRAHAN

3:00 p.m. Senior Bureau Official Hanrahan meets with Hungarian National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Zsolt Nemeth at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

5:30 p.m. Senior Bureau Official Hanrahan attends the Holland on the Hill New Year's Reception hosted by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

.