The Headlight Trick: How Carjackers Are Using High Beams To Stop Drivers At Night

Driving at night already comes with its own set of anxieties-reduced visibility, fatigue, and the glare of modern headlights. But there is a new danger lurking on the roads that turns your own defensive driving instincts against you. It is known as the“Headlight Trick” or the“High Beam Trap,” and carjackers are using it to force drivers to pull over in isolated areas. The premise is simple and terrifying: they mimic a distress signal or an aggressive police maneuver to get you to stop your car. Once your wheels stop rolling, you are no longer a driver; you are a target.

This tactic exploits your natural reaction to road stimuli. If someone behind you is flashing their lights frantically, your brain assumes one of two things: either there is something wrong with your car (like a flat tire or an open trunk) or it is an unmarked police car trying to pull you over. Criminals are banking on this confusion. They want you to doubt your safety enough to pull onto the shoulder to check your vehicle. It is a social engineering hack played out at 60 miles per hour, and falling for it can put you in a life-threatening situation. Here is how to recognize the setup and what to do instead of stopping.

The“Something is Wrong” Fake-Out

The most common variation of this trap involves a car following you closely and flashing its high beams repeatedly, sometimes honking or gesturing wildly. The goal is to make you think your car is on fire, your trunk is open, or a tire is wobbling. A responsible driver's first instinct is to pull over immediately to inspect the damage. This is exactly what they want. By the time you get out of your car to check your trunk, you are vulnerable. If you suspect something is wrong with your car, *never* pull over in a dark or isolated spot. Drive to a well-lit gas station or a public area before stopping.

The“Blind and Bump” Tactic

Modern LED headlights are blindingly bright, and criminals use this to their advantage. A car may come up behind you with high beams blazing, blinding you through your rearview mirror. The glare can be so disorienting that you naturally slow down or pull over just to let them pass and escape the pain. In more aggressive scenarios, they might lightly bump your rear bumper while blinding you, forcing a“fender bender” stop. If you are rear-ended in a suspicious manner at night-especially if the other car was driving aggressively beforehand-do not get out. Call the police immediately and drive to a station if possible.

The Unmarked Police Impersonator

Some criminals take this a step further by mounting cheap strobe lights on their dashboard. They fly up behind you, flashing lights that look somewhat official, hoping you will comply like a law-abiding citizen. Real police cars have very specific lighting arrays, usually including red and blue. If the car behind you only has flashing white or yellow lights, or if you have any doubt that it is a legitimate police officer, you have the right to acknowledge them (turn on your hazards) and continue driving at a safe speed to a well-lit, populated area. A real cop will understand; a carjacker will likely peel off once they realize you aren't stopping in the dark.

Why They Target Solo Drivers

This trick is almost exclusively used on solo drivers in low-traffic areas. They watch for cars with a single occupant, often targeting women or older adults who they perceive as easier targets. The isolation is their weapon. If you are on a back road and this happens, your isolation is your biggest enemy. Do not let them dictate where the interaction happens. By refusing to stop until *you* choose the location, you take away their primary advantage: the element of surprise in the dark. Keep your doors locked and your foot on the gas (at a safe speed).

The Danger of“Flashing Back”

While less common now, there is an old urban legend about flashing your lights at a car driving with its lights off, which is then used as a gang initiation signal to attack you. While largely a myth, the reality is that engaging with aggressive drivers is never safe. If an oncoming car blinds you with high beams, do not engage in a“high beam war“. Do not flash back or honk. Fixate your eyes on the white line to the right of the road to maintain your lane without being blinded. Engaging with them escalates the situation and might make you a target for road rage, which is just as dangerous as a carjacking.

Key Takeaway: Keep Moving to Safety

The golden rule of night driving in 2026 is simple: do not stop for anyone who isn't a uniformed officer in a marked car, and even then, prioritize your safety. If someone is flashing you, blinding you, or bumping you, treat it as a threat, not a mechanical issue. Put on your hazards to signal you are aware, call 911 on hands-free, and keep driving to a public, well-lit space. Your car can be replaced or repaired; your life cannot. The most powerful tool you have against this trick is your refusal to be stopped.

