Soundwave Memorials Launches In Australia

Soundwave Memorials has officially launched in Australia, offering pet owners a unique and deeply personal way to honour the memory of their beloved animals. The service preserves a pet's voice or sound into custom soundwave artwork, paired with a QR code linking to a dedicated online memorial page.

Each Soundwave Memorial includes a professionally printed soundwave design created from a real audio recording, such as a bark, purr, or familiar greeting. The framed artwork links to a private memorial webpage where families can view photos, play the original audio, share personal quotes, and leave messages in an online guestbook.

The service has been developed to support pet owners during a difficult time, offering a meaningful keepsake that preserves connection and memory beyond traditional memorial products.

“Every pet leaves behind memories that are impossible to replace,” said the founder of Soundwave Memorials.“This service allows families to preserve a part of their pet that is truly personal - their voice.”

Soundwave Memorials operates online and ships Australia-wide, with international shipping also available. The service is designed for individual pet owners and for collaboration with veterinary clinics, cremation services, and pet aftercare providers.

Soundwave Memorials products are available via the official website and through the brand's Etsy store.

