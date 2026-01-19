Captura Cyber Selects Hong Kong As APAC Hub For Specialist Legal Investigations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Captura Cyber announced the opening of its Hong Kong office today. The new office provides specialist investigation and expert witness services to the region's legal and financial sectors. This expansion addresses the growing need for court-validated expertise in complex legal cases involving cryptocurrency and cybercrime.

Captura Cyber specialises in providing technical evidence that is admissible in common law courts. The firm possesses a successful track record in jurisdictions like the United Kingdom and Australia, making Hong Kong a natural fit for its global growth. The firm's unique "Tri-Sector" pedigree, which combines expertise from academia, industry qand law enforcement, ensures that its findings are not just technically sound but also procedurally robust and ready for judicial scrutiny. The new office will give the Hong Kong legal community direct access to these highly specialised services.

Garren Hamilton, Managing Director at Captura Cyber, commented on the expansion. "Our Hong Kong expansion is driven by direct market demand. We have a significant track record of success in common law jurisdictions, so we understand the evidentiary standards the legal sector requires. This office provides Hong Kong law firms with local, specialist support for their most complex digital challenges-from cryptocurrency and cybercrime investigations to pioneering solutions like our Service by NFT."

As a leading global financial centre, Hong Kong is experiencing a corresponding increase in high-stakes commercial disputes involving digital assets. The complexity of these cases requires a new level of technical expertise that can withstand intense legal scrutiny. Captura Cyber's local presence is aimed at providing law firms with the definitive, 'technical truth' required to successfully navigate these challenges.

Captura Cyber's core services are now locally available in Hong Kong. These services include:

Cryptocurrency Expert Witness Reports: Delivering credible, court-ready reports and testimony on complex blockchain and digital asset evidence.

Cybercrime Investigation: Providing tailored investigations into online fraud and cryptocurrency tracing for civil litigation.

Service by NFT: An innovative, legally-recognised method for serving documents to pseudonymous parties on the blockchain.

The Hong Kong office is operational immediately.

About Captura Cyber

Captura Cyber is a cybercrime investigation agency founded in 2022. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with international offices in San Francisco, London, and Hong Kong, Captura Cyber delivers defensible cybercrime investigation evidence and expert witness reports for global litigation. Leveraging law enforcement pedigree and strict procedural rigour, Captura Cyber provides legal professionals with admissible technical findings for complex cryptocurrency and cybercrime matters.

