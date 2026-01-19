Pune Weather Latest Update: Clear Skies And Bright Sunshine Expected Today

The clear and sunny weather has prevailed in Pune today, with bright skies all day and hardly any rain forecast. This update alludes to stable conditions as the city starts settling into the mid-January period.

Pune Weather Latest Update

Currently, Pune's weather is sunny, between mostly clear skies, and comfortably warm for daytime activities. With hardly any cloudiness in most pockets of the city, conditions are good for morning walks and day outings.

Morning Low: Around 10 °C

Daytime High: Up to 30 °C+

The forecasted data suggests that it will warm slightly under sunshine, remaining pleasantly warm into the afternoon.

Hourly Temperature Trends

Temperatures rising steadily under sunshine, just warm and comfortable:

Morning (8 AM): ~12 °C

Midday: ~24 °C

Afternoon Maximum: ~30 °C

Evening (7 PM): ~25 °C

Night: ~18 °C onwards

This pattern indicates a lot of warmth during the day, cool mornings, and mild evenings still being customary for this season in Pune.

Recent Weather Forecast: Next 24 hours will see dry and sunny weather.

There are no major chances of rain today. North mod clouds may develop late in the evening but are unlikely to produce much rain. Clear skies will also allow good cooling at early morning hours, while afternoons will be warm.

This pattern should afford pleasant days and cooler nights for residents. Light layers are needed in the morning and evening, while daytime warmth allows for regular outdoor occasions.