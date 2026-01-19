Raipur Weather Latest Update: City To Have A Sunny Day Ahead Check Forecast

Raipur Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Raipur on January 20, 2026? Will morning fog be an issue or will it be sunny all day? Read the full weather update

On Jan 20, 2026, Raipur is set for dry, sunny weather. Expect a cool morning, but the sun will intensify. The low will be near 17°C and the high around 32°C, feeling a bit warm for Jan.

Light fog may appear in Raipur on the morning of Jan 20. It won't be dense and will clear up quickly with sunrise. The sky will be clear and the weather dry, with no chance of rain.

At night, Raipur's temperature could be between 13-17°C, feeling slightly cold. In the afternoon, it may rise to 28-32°C, which is a bit higher than the usual January average of 26-28°C.

Wind speed in Raipur on Jan 20 is expected to be normal. No strong winds or heatwave-like conditions. Air quality is predicted to be in the normal range, making for a comfortable day.

Light warm clothes are advisable for the cool morning. Drink plenty of water in the afternoon to avoid dehydration. Take special care of kids and the elderly. The clear weather is great for travel.