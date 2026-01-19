Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Day, Mild Cold Expected Check Forecast

Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Bhopal on January 20, 2026? Morning fog, daytime sun, and the effect of the cold, read the full weather update here

On Jan 20, 2026, a hazy sun might be visible in Bhopal in the morning. It'll be a bit chilly, but not severely cold. The max temp will be around 26°C and min 14°C. Mild sun will bring relief.

Light fog is expected in Bhopal in the morning, which might reduce visibility. As the day goes on, the sky will clear up and the sun will come out. No chance of rain or hail.

The wind will blow from the north at 6-10 km/h. Due to the cool breeze, it will feel colder in the morning and at night. Humidity will be between 40-60%, so it won't feel too dry or sticky.

The cold wave in Madhya Pradesh is slowly weakening, but a mild chill may persist from Jan 16-20. Daytime temps in Bhopal will be better, but you'll need a sweater at night.

Given the cold and fog, wear warm clothes in the morning and evening. Drive carefully in foggy conditions. Air quality may be poor, so vulnerable groups should limit time outdoors.