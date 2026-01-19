Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Weather conditions in the Telugu states are changing fast. Though the cold has reduced, people are facing serious problems due to dense fog

IMD Cold Waves: Normal winter temps are in the Telugu states; the cold has eased. Experts say no rain until Jan 2026. But heavy fog is causing low visibility, making vehicles 200-300m away invisible.

The fog in Andhra Pradesh is dense enough for weather warnings. The Visakha Cyclone Warning Center noted severe fog in many districts. This led to flight cancellations at Gannavaram airport on Monday.

In Telangana, though the cold has reduced, the fog is intense. The Weatherman reported dense fog in East Telangana districts. This will continue for 4-5 days. Motorists are advised to be cautious as low visibility can cause accidents.

Temperatures in Telangana are slowly rising, reducing the cold. Yesterday, the lowest temperatures were 12.2°C in Medak and 12.7°C in Adilabad. The highest was 34.4°C in Mahbubnagar.

In Hyderabad, the lowest temperature was 12°C in Rajendra Nagar. Other areas like Patancheru ICRISAT recorded 13°C, Hakeempet 14.9°C, Hayathnagar 15.6°C, Begumpet 16.4°C, and Dundigal 16.6°C.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre warned that minimum temperatures in Telangana might drop by 2-3 degrees in the next 2 days. Temperatures between 11-15°C are expected in several districts, including Hyderabad. Other districts will see temps above 15°C.