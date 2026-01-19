4 Paths Cody Rhodes Could Take To Reclaim Spot In WWE Championship Race

The American Nightmare's journey has been marked by setbacks, but several scenarios could put him back in contention. Here are four possible routes that could reshape his path to Drew McIntyre.

Jacob Fatu's shocking return during the Steel Cage finale in Berlin was the turning point that cost Rhodes his championship. The Samoan Werewolf's interference handed Drew McIntyre the advantage, leaving Rhodes dethroned.

To re-establish himself, Cody may need to settle the score directly with Fatu. A decisive victory over him at Saturday Night's Main Event XLIII would prove Rhodes has overcome the biggest obstacle in his way. It would be a straightforward, human approach-no shortcuts, just eliminating the man who disrupted his reign.

Since losing the title, fans have witnessed a more intense and desperate side of Cody Rhodes. General Manager Nick Aldis has announced a Fatal Four-Way at Saturday Night's Main Event XLIII to determine McIntyre's challenger for the Royal Rumble. If Rhodes is not part of that match, he could take matters into his own hands.

One possible scenario is Rhodes attacking the winner backstage, leaving Aldis with no choice but to insert him into the title bout in Riyadh. This darker, calculated move would show a ruthless side of The American Nightmare, ensuring he gets McIntyre one-on-one.

The Royal Rumble has always been a stage for destiny. Cody Rhodes has already confirmed his entry for the Riyadh show on January 31, and the stakes could not be higher. A victory would not only secure him a title shot but also place him alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin as the only Superstar to win the Rumble three times.

Beyond the record books, winning would give Rhodes control over his path, bypassing politics and securing his ticket to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. For Rhodes, it would be the most poetic way to erase the heartbreak of Berlin.

If the Royal Rumble does not go his way, Rhodes has another chance at redemption. The Elimination Chamber in Chicago on February 28 offers one of WWE's most brutal proving grounds. Locked inside with five other competitors, Rhodes would need to outlast the field in a structure designed to test resilience.

A victory here would make his claim undeniable, showing he can endure punishment and still rise to the top. After Berlin, conquering the Chamber would be the ultimate statement that Rhodes is ready to reclaim his throne.