Davos: Pashtun Group, Human Rights Activists Protest Against Pakistan's Atrocities (WATCH)

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) held a demonstration along with local human rights activists against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani Army involved in the brutal killings and enforced disappearances of Pashtun people.

The PTM's Central Committee Member, Zubair Shah Agha accused the Pakistani PM of collaborating with the Army to kill, forcibly disappear, and loot the Pashtun people. Sharing about the protest on X he said that it was meant "to hold a peaceful demonstration against the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Shahbaz Sharif who's government in collaboration with Pakistan army is involved in the brutal killings, forcible disappearances, extrajudicial killings, fake and proxy wars, and loot and plunder of the mineral rich land of Pashtun people."He shared that a large number of the participants were forcibly restrained from peaceful demonstration and some of them were arrested by the Swiss Immigration authorities and Switzerland Police.

Calling it a "pathetic situation", he said that the arrested persons are now being asked and intimidated by the Swiss authorities to sign documents wherein they should admit that their activities were a threat to the security of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) conference.

The post decried the curbing of human rights in Switzerland and said,“The notorious spy organization of Pakistan, namely ISI is well known internationally for its support for terrorism and extrajudicial killings of the Pashtun and Baluch people on ethnic grounds within Pakistan. It's very shameful to see that Pakistan's ISI having its presence in all the EU countries, has been emboldened to such an extent that it will curb and crush its opponents even in Switzerland. Today the very concept of Human Rights, Human Dignity, human equality and freedom of Speech have been Ruined in Zurich Switzerland.”

#BREAKING: Global embarrassment for Pakistan at Davos World Economic Forum. Pashtun groups protest against Pakistan Government and Pakistan Army for killing innocent civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan is globally known for sponsoring terrorism and human rights violations. twitter/9VSS5Z4449

- Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 19, 2026

It gave a call demanding the immediate release of the members of PTM detained by the police and Immigration authorities in Switzerland. It also demanded that the government of Switzerland hold an inquiry into the matter so that the real facts may be brought to the surface.

A black day in the history of Switzerland Today at 4 pm, a peaceful demonstration was organized at Davos Switzerland by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement ( A Pashtun rights movement from Pashtun areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan) with the help of local Human Rights activists. The... twitter/nNBwLfaGJV

- Zubair Shah Agha (@ZubairShahAgha1) January 19, 2026

In another post on X, Shafiq Ahmad said, "PTM's Tirah and Kurram operation and a protest against the terrorist policies of the Pakistani terrorist army have begun on the occasion of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss city of Davos, so that the hateful face of this terrorist state can be brought before the world ".

سوئٹرزلینڈ کے شہر ڈیوس میں ورلڈ اکنامک فورم کے سالانہ اجلاس کے موقع پر PTM کا تیراہ اور کُرم آپریشن اور پاکستانی دھشتگرد فوج کی دھشتگردانہ پالیسیز کے خلاف احتجاج شروع ھوگیا ہے تاکہ اس دھشتگرد ریاست کا مکروہ چہرہ دنیا کے سامنے لایا جاسکے#PTMProtestWEF26 twitter/FtHacbvGfQ

- Shafiq Ahmad Adv (@ShafiqAhmadAdv3) January 19, 2026

PTM Protest in front of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.#PTMProtestWEF26 twitter/IzhTx0JYNV

- Ghazi AmanUllah پاشتين (@ghazi_pashteen) January 19, 2026

The protest comes amid the backdrop of the World Economic Forum conference which will continue till January 23, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation.

Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue", Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders.

