Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Controversial Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) K Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, was suspended on Monday, January 19, after he was reportedly seen in a controversial viral video.

A video purportedly showing K Ramachandra Rao in an alleged compromising position with women went viral on social media on Monday. Rao sought to reject the videos outright, terming them“fabricated and false,” according to news agency PTI.

An order by the Karnataka government shared by news agency PTI stated, " WHEREAS, vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government."

The order stated that the State Government "examined the said matter referred above, and is convinced that the conduct of the officer mentioned is in violation of Rule 3 of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968."

It said the state government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to "place Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993). Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry."

"...in exercise of the powers under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, Dr K Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry," the order stated.

"During the period of suspension, the officer shall be paid subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 4 of All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

During the period of suspension, the officer shall not leave the Headquarters, under any circumstances without the written permission of the State Government," it added.