Earthquake Today: Magnitude 4.9 Quake Jolts Indio Region Of California
The epicentre of the earthquake was located 19 kilometres away from Indio, and the depth was recorded at 3 kilometres below the surface, USGS said.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment