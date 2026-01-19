Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Today: Magnitude 4.9 Quake Jolts Indio Region Of California

2026-01-19 10:07:57
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit the Indio region in California on Monday, the US Geological Survey said in a statement.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 19 kilometres away from Indio, and the depth was recorded at 3 kilometres below the surface, USGS said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Live Mint

