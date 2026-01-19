MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Alona Shevtsova Announced as Speaker at FiNext Conference Dubai 2026

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - FiNext Conference has officially announced Alona Shevtsova as one of the featured speakers at FiNext Conference Dubai 2026, one of the leading international events dedicated to financial innovation, fintech, and the future of the global financial industry.







The conference, which will take place on February 11, 2026, in Dubai, will bring together executives, regulators, investors, and technology leaders to discuss key trends shaping finance, including digital payments, financial infrastructure, compliance, and innovation-driven growth.

"FiNext Conference is an important platform for meaningful dialogue between fintech leaders, regulators, and innovators. I am honored to take part in this event and to share practical perspectives on how regulated financial institutions can drive innovation while maintaining trust, security, and compliance. Dubai has become a global hub for financial technology, and these discussions are more relevant than ever," Alona Shevtsova told UA.

At FiNext Conference Dubai 2026, Alona Shevtsova is expected to share insights on the transformation of digital finance, the role of regulated EMIs in global markets, and the challenges and opportunities facing fintech companies in 2026 and beyond.

FiNext Conference Dubai 2026 is organized by InternetShine Technologies and is expected to attract thousands of participants from across the global financial and technology sectors.

About Alona Shevtsova

Alona Shevtsova is a recognized fintech executive and the CEO of Sends, a UK-based electronic money institution (EMI) operating under British regulatory standards. At Sends, Shevtsova plays a central role in developing secure payment solutions, cross-border financial services, and modern digital infrastructure for businesses operating in global markets.

Under her leadership, Sends has focused on compliance-driven innovation, transparency, and scalability-key factors in the evolving fintech ecosystem. Her professional expertise spans electronic payments, financial regulation, risk management, and international financial operations.

