Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Group Chairman And CEO Of DP World In Davos

President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Group Chairman And CEO Of DP World In Davos


2026-01-19 10:04:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, in Davos.

During the meeting, the sides hailed DP World's successful operations in Azerbaijan.

The discussion highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic location at the intersection of major international transport corridors. The parties also reviewed recent projects aimed at developing modern transport infrastructure in the country and underscored the potential for expanding cooperation with DP World.

MENAFN19012026000195011045ID1110621709



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search