President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO Of Carlsberg Group In Davos
During the meeting, the sides noted that a number of projects have already been implemented to ensure the production of fully locally sourced products.
In this regard, discussions touched upon the operation of the barley malt processing facility in Imishli, which serves as a key raw material for beer production. They also stated that the production of packaging materials is expected to be fully localized in the future.
Jacob Aarup-Andersen highlighted that exports of products manufactured by Carlsberg Group in Azerbaijan recorded a significant increase in 2025.
Satisfaction was expressed with the favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan for foreign investors.
