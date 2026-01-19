Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On 20 January Tragedy

2026-01-19 10:04:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 20 January tragedy.

According to Azernews, the post reads:“May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.”

AzerNews

