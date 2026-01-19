Russian Commander Notified In Absentia Of Suspicion Over Orders To Strike Ukraine's Energy Sector
According to the investigation, in 2023-2024, the suspect, while staying in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in collusion with Russia's senior military command, issued orders to employ Geran-2 attack drones against pre-designated coordinates.
The strikes targeted designated energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities on Ukrainian territory that are critically important for sustaining the civilian population.Read also: Court sentences five Russian soldiers in absentia to up to 10 years in prison for torturing civilians
The suspect's actions have been classified under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (committing a war crime as part of a group of persons).
