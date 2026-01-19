Russian Commander Notified In Absentia Of Suspicion Over Orders To Strike Ukraine's Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, in 2023-2024, the suspect, while staying in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in collusion with Russia's senior military command, issued orders to employ Geran-2 attack drones against pre-designated coordinates.

The strikes targeted designated energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities on Ukrainian territory that are critically important for sustaining the civilian population.

The suspect's actions have been classified under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (committing a war crime as part of a group of persons).

