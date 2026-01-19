Bonzo Excavating Marks A New Milestone With 70+ Customer Reviews On Google

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bonzo Excavating has set a new benchmark of quality service and customer relationship with 90+ verified customer reviews on Google since opening its doors.

Each review tells a different story from a different customer. Still, the New Brighton-based company maintains a 5.0-star average across these reviews. This demonstrates a consistent service delivery throughout Greater Pittsburgh. They have maintained a high standard of service across Butler County, Beaver County, and Allegheny County.

The reviews talk about various positive approaches and attributes of the company, unlike generic, patternized, or vogue reviews. These comments frequently mention specific service attributes across different project types. Customers cite the crew's careful work around existing structures and mature landscaping. Many note thorough site cleanup after excavation work is complete. Some reviews describe crews protecting driveways and lawns during equipment operation.

Property protection during projects appears in multiple reviews from customers with established landscapes. Clients mention clear communication about project timelines and any discovered issues. Punctuality receives regular mention from homeowners who value reliable scheduling. Several reviews note that the team explained technical requirements in understandable terms. Customers with drainage problems comment on effective solutions that resolve long-standing issues.

The review growth reflects the company's community role during periods of heavy rainfall. Bonzo Excavating crews responded to widespread drainage problems from severe weather that struck the region in recent years. Multiple storm systems brought heavy precipitation to western Pennsylvania. These events caused water accumulation in yards and around foundations throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. The storms created erosion issues across residential properties.

Emergency calls increased as residents dealt with standing water threatening basements and damaging landscapes. Many property owners faced urgent drainage concerns after the storms passed. The company's responsive service proved important during these high-stress situations. Crews worked extended hours to help neighbors address water management problems and protect their homes. Reviews from that period show customers valued quick response times when property damage was at risk. Several noted that the team arrived promptly to assess their situations.

"We appreciate that clients take time to share their experiences," said a Bonzo Excavating representative. "These reviews reflect the trust our community has placed in us. That trust means everything to our team." Customers can view reviews and request free estimates at the company's Google Business profile.

About Bonzo Excavating

Bonzo Excavating operates from 945 Route 68 in New Brighton and serves Greater Pittsburgh. The company provides septic installation and utility installation for gas, sewer, and water lines. Licensed and insured crews handle residential and commercial projects throughout Cranberry Township, Mars, Wexford, Sewickley, Economy, Beaver, and surrounding communities.