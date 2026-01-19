MENAFN - GetNews) Have you ever imagined exploring a city by delivering parcels? This was the unique mission of Albina Liakhova (Alya), a young Russian living in Hainan who spent a day as a symbolic courier in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan province. Her journey of six purposeful“deliveries” pieced together a multifaceted portrait of the city.

Her first stop brought her to an upgraded community canteen for seniors, where she personally witnessed heartwarming care in action. Residents aged 60 and above can enjoy a nutritious meal worth 19 yuan ($2.68) for just 10 yuan. Coinciding with the Double Ninth Festival - a traditional day for honoring the elderly - her visit beautifully reflected the city's foundational commitment to the well-being of its residents.

Haikou's care doesn't stop at its people - it also extends to nature and all its creatures. This commitment is embodied in places like the Hainan Dongzhaigang Mangrove Nature Reserve, a sanctuary where meticulous ecosystem protection is delivered daily. Here, the conservation of mangroves and rare bird species highlights Haikou's dedication to safeguarding its natural treasures and biodiversity, ensuring that development goes hand in hand with ecological stewardship.

From nature, Alya's journey moved to the heart of modern industry at the Hainan Free Trade Port's (FTP) one-stop aircraft maintenance base in Haikou Jiangdong New Area. Benefiting from the preferential policies of the Hainan FTP, Haikou is now able to service and repair aircraft from around the world in a single, centralized location. More than a technical facility, the base stands as a tangible expression of the city's ambition to build a high-end, globally connected industrial ecosystem.

“The Hainan Free Trade Port offers many advantages, including tax incentives and zero tariffs,” said Hassan Ullah from Pakistan. His perspective reflects the city's growing appeal as an emerging global hub. This openness, underpinned by policy support, has become a key driver in attracting international talent and businesses to Haikou.

Alongside this global pulse, Alya's journey delivered her to the heart of local tradition. She witnessed the intricate craft of Hainan coconut carving and experienced the unique melodies of the local art Qiong Opera, witnessing firsthand how local youth are passionately ensuring these intangible cultural legacies are not just preserved, but revitalized.

As the day concluded, the deeper meaning of Alya's journey came into focus. From community care and ecological protection to industrial innovation and cultural heritage, Haikou - through sustained effort and supportive policies - is steadily turning its vision into a lived reality for its residents.