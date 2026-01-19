Solid Oak Tree Service Has Reached 50-Review Milestone On Google

MENAFN - GetNews)



Solid Oak Tree Service has reached 50 verified customer reviews on Google with an average 4.9-star rating.

The milestone reflects years of consistent service in the Pittsburgh region. Over that span, the company has built a reputation for reliability in routine maintenance and emergency response. The review volume validates their standing as a stable, dependable operator in the local market. Customers consistently return for additional services, with an average of one repeat engagement per client within 18 months of their first job.

Across the reviews, customers cite specific attributes. Punctuality appears frequently when clients mention on-time arrivals and work completion within quoted timelines. Cleanup ranks as another consistent theme, with customers noting thorough debris removal and site restoration. Safety practices also surface regularly, with clients praising visible precautions around property and crew professionalism during complex removals. Several reviewers mention clear communication during multi-day projects and follow-up care instructions after service completion.

More information available at

The spike in recent reviews coincides with the severe weather event that swept through Western Pennsylvania. Last April 29, when unprecedented storms knocked out power to 400,000 residents and downed thousands of trees across Allegheny County, Mayor Ed Gainey declared a disaster emergency.

Solid Oak Tree Service responded to emergency calls throughout the recovery period, working extended hours to clear blocked roads and stabilize hazardous limbs. High-stress situations like storm recovery reveal what customers value most-reliable access, fast response, and transparent communication. The team's performance during that critical window earned multiple five-star reviews from homeowners dealing with immediate threats.

"Our customers took time to write these reviews, and we're grateful for that feedback," said the company owner. "It reflects the trust this community has placed in us over the years. When people face a tree emergency, they're counting on us to show up and handle it right. These reviews represent families who trusted us during their most stressful moments. That responsibility is something we take seriously every single day."

About Solid Oak Tree Service

Solid Oak Tree Service serves Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas, including Plum, Monroeville, and Vandergrift. The company offers tree removal, trimming, stump grinding, brush removal, and 24/7 emergency response. Free consultations are available by calling them.