Actress Sa Kang Begins A Second Chapter In Her Life

A pictorial and interview featuring actress Sa Kang, who is preparing for a new beginning, have been released.

Sa Kang has returned to the public eye after a two-year hiatus through the drama Will You Marry Me? and the variety show Single, Therefore. As a mother of two daughters and as an actress, she continues to be active in her career. Last year, she also entered graduate school and is currently pursuing her studies alongside her professional work.

As she begins the second chapter of her life, actress Sa Kang, who is also the mother of two daughters-one in middle school and one in elementary school-shared how her family usually spends their leisure time together. Sa Kang said that her family is currently united around Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. She explained that they recently binge-watched the Infinity Castle arc in preparation for the theatrical release. Since Chuseok, the family agreed not to watch it individually and instead watched it together. Although it took time, she said it was very enjoyable.

She said that she likes the feeling of the family coming together around one shared interest and doing it together. She explained that the family decided to choose one series and, when it is released, go to see it together as if it were an event. At first, she and her husband chose the Marvel series, but she said the children did not enjoy it.

She added that Demon Slayer unexpectedly brought her family together. Sa Kang said that they have not read the manga yet and therefore do not know the ending, and that they are trying to avoid spoilers as much as possible. She also shared that her eldest daughter has recently become deeply interested in playing the electric guitar and now plays Demon Slayer songs as well. She said that having something the whole family can enjoy together felt very good.

Sa Kang, who recently appeared on the variety show Single, Therefore, was asked which type of variety program she would like to appear on in the future. She said that when she appeared on many variety shows in her twenties, most of them were dating programs or sports-related shows. She added that these days, programs like Sister's Farm-to-Table, where people go to the countryside and cook meals, seem to suit her personality.

Sa Kang said that she experienced a major change two years ago. Speaking about how she overcame a difficult period, she said that when something happens, she is the type of person who makes plans from A to Z, making it difficult for her to stop thinking. She explained that going through a difficult situation and having many thoughts was challenging at the time.

She continued that unexpectedly, studying turned out to be something she enjoyed. She said that when things were very hard, attending school meant she had to complete assignments. Because the amount of homework was large, she found herself focusing only on that without overthinking, which gave her comfort and helped block her thoughts. She added that as she filled her mind with new knowledge, studying, doing assignments, and reading books whenever her head felt overwhelmed became something she appreciated.