Rochester-Based Keystone Tree Techs Marks 100 Customer Reviews On Google

Keystone Tree Techs has recently reached 100 verified customer reviews on Google since opening in 2011.

The company holds a 4.9-star average rating on the platform. This volume of feedback reflects 13 years of service in Western Pennsylvania. The review count shows consistency in the local market, where tree service needs vary widely by season.

Their customer reviews frequently cite specific performance metrics. Clients mention crew punctuality, equipment safety practices, and thorough cleanup after job completion. Reviews also note clear communication during estimates and detailed explanations of work plans. Many customers reference the company's response time during urgent situations. The feedback shows patterns around reliability during high-stress periods when property damage poses immediate risks.

The most recent surge in reviews followed the April 29, 2025 derecho that struck the Pittsburgh region. The storm produced 79-mph wind gusts and left more than 400,000 customers without power. Unfortunately, three people died in the event. Keystone Tree Techs worked extended hours during the emergency response period. The company handled fallen trees, damaged limbs, and hazardous situations across Beaver County and surrounding areas. Storm recovery periods reveal which companies can handle volume while maintaining service quality. Customer feedback from this period emphasizes the importance of quick response when fallen trees block driveways or threaten structures.

"These reviews represent trust from our neighbors," a company representative said. "People took time to share their experiences. That means everything to our team. We're grateful for every customer who gives us feedback."

New customers can view all verified reviews on the company's Google Business Profile. Free estimates are available by calling them or submitting their online forms. Keystone Tree Techs has served Greater Pittsburgh since 2011, offering tree removal, trimming, stump grinding, and emergency services across residential and commercial properties in Western Pennsylvania.

About Keystone Tree Techs Inc

Keystone Tree Techs, established in 2011, provides tree removal, trimming, pruning, and stump grinding services across Pittsburgh. Aliquippa, Cranberry Township Based in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the company serves residential and commercial properties in Beaver County and surrounding areas. The company offers 24/7 emergency services and free estimates. Crews are fully insured and licensed.