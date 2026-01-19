Smart Display Solutions For Limited Showroom Space

For tile retailers and distributors, the "Showroom Paradox" is a common headache: How do you display a massive inventory of diverse tile patterns and sizes when your floor space is strictly limited?

At MACHUAN, we don't just manufacture racks; we engineer retail solutions. Our latest project involved a boutique showroom that faced this exact challenge. The goal was to showcase a high volume of premium slabs without making the space feel cluttered or overwhelming.





Introducing the 45-Degree Ceiling-Mounted Slant Rack

To solve the space constraint, we customized a 45-Degree Slant Pull-Out Rack

This isn't just a storage unit; it is a high-efficiency marketing tool designed with several key features:

Optimized Visibility:By utilizing a 45-degree angle, every single color and texture is visible the moment a customer walks through the door. It creates a "waterfall" effect that captures attention immediately.

Flexible Sizing:Understanding that inventory changes, we designed the width to be fully adjustable from 0.6m to 0.9m/0.6m to 1.2m, accommodating various tile specifications and slab sizes.

Ceiling-Mounted Stability:The "Lock-to-Ceiling" design eliminates bulky floor tracks, keeping the ground clear and the overall aesthetic sleek and modern.

Effortless Interaction:Despite holding heavy porcelain slabs, the pull-out mechanism is engineered for smooth, one-handed operation, allowing customers to browse your collection with ease.

More Than a Manufacturer: Your Design Partner

Most factories focus on the product, but we focus on your Return on Investment (ROI). Our mission is to help clients build unique, high-end showrooms while remaining cost-effective. By maximizing every square inch of your shop, we help you:

1 Overhead:Smaller showrooms with smart displays mean lower rent costs without sacrificing variety.

2 Sales:A well-organized, visually striking display makes it easier for customers to make a selection.

3 Brand Image:Custom-built displays reflect the quality of the premium tiles you sell.

Whether you are renovating a small boutique or designing a flagship gallery, our team provides full-service display consulting to ensure your tiles are the star of the show.

Are you looking to optimize your showroom layout?

