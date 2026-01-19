Basket-Type Filters Are Used For Filtering Lime Slurry.

MENAFN - GetNews) Project Overview

Basket-type filters are used in the pre-treatment of limestone slurry raw materials in cement production. They effectively remove impurities such as sand, unfully decomposed limestone particles, etc. in the slurry, avoiding wear on subsequent equipment and ensuring the purity of the limestone slurry. This, in turn, enhances the strength of the cement product.

Customer Conditions and Requirements

Medium Characteristics

Lime slurry, at room temperature (25–35°C), with a pH value of approximately 11–12, containing relatively hard impurity particle

Processing Requirements

Residual impurities after filtration should have a particle size of ≤ 150μm, and the hourly processing capacity should be ≥ 15m3

Installation Conditions

The on-site space is limited. The equipment is required to have a compact structure, be easy to operate, and be convenient for daily maintenance and cleaning.

Solution

-p src="https://ecdn6.globalso.com/upload/p/4589/image_other/2025-10/26.jpg" alt="26.jpg" width="750" height="750" />

Select the JYBF-80 type basket filter, which fully meets the customer's process and installation requirements:

Specification Compatibility

Interface specification: DN80, flange connection

European standard: PN10 (European standard). It can be directly connected to the existing pipelines without any modification. The installation is quick and cost-effective.

Filtering Accurac

Filter mesh accuracy: 150 mesh (corresponding to a pore diameter of approximately 150 μm), meeting the requirements for impurity retention.

Material Configuration

Both the shell and the filter basket are made of 316L stainless steel, which is resistant to weak alkali corrosion and wear-resistant, and can withstand the impact of hard particles.

The sealing ring is made of EPDM material and is resistant to heat and corrosion.

The surface has been sandblasted, enhancing durability and making cleaning more convenient.

Capacity Matching

The designed flow rate should be ≥ 15 m3/h, with low pressure loss and without affecting continuous production.

Structural Design

Tube diameter: 200mm. Compact structure, saves space.

The top cover is connected by hook bolts, which makes it easy to open and provides convenience for daily cleaning and maintenance.

Summary

This basket-type filte precisely meets the customer's requirements in terms of interface specifications, filtration accuracy, material corrosion and wear resistance, as well as processing capacity. It strikes a balance between efficient filtration and ease of operation and maintenance, providing a reliable guarantee for the lime slurry pre-treatment process for the customers.