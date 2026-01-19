Kunshan Launches Joint-Creation Camp For Key Urban Districts

MENAFN - GetNews) On Jan. 17, Kunshan held the launch ceremony for its Joint-Creation Camp for key urban districts and the planning release conference for the Yushan Historical and Cultural District. The event implemented strategic urban-work directives from the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Guided by a "people-centered city" concept, it aims to better integrate urban–rural planning, construction, and management; promote the integration of industry, city, culture, and people; and accelerate the development of a modern, liveable, and business-friendly city for residents.







Speaking on behalf of the CPC committee and the city government, Chen Liyan, secretary of the CPC Kunshan Committee, welcomed and thanked friends from all sectors for their long-standing care and support for Kunshan's development. She said Kunshan has long pursued the goal of building a beautiful Jiangnan-style city that fills residents with pride and wins visitors' praise. Through practice, the city has developed five guiding principles-planning-led, market-driven, mechanism-supported, talent-empowered, and long-term oriented-shifting its model from a primary focus on infrastructure to a balance between district renewal and infrastructural development. Kunshan is advancing integrated development across key areas, including the Qingyang Future Port · Garden Central Business District, the Yushan Historical and Cultural District, and the Zhengyi Opera Cultural District, accelerating the renewal of old urban areas, shaping new districts, and energizing the city as a whole.

With openness and patience, Kunshan is committed to refining every corner and space as if beautifying its own home. Guided by the vision of "harmony between mountains and waters, integration of past and present, appeal to all ages, and a city of happiness," the city will systematically advance the holistic renewal of the Yushan Historical and Cultural District. The goal is to create a spiritual home that preserves nostalgic memory and a vibrant neighborhood that showcases Jiangnan's cultural elegance-where flowers bloom and prosperity thrives. Kunshan pledges to provide every enterprise, brand curator, and creative designer in the Joint-Creation Camp with professional institutional support, tailored policy safeguards, and reliable service guarantees. Through concrete actions, the city aims to demonstrate that choosing Kunshan means choosing opportunity-and that investing in Kunshan means investing in the future.

Yang Baojun, president of the Urban Planning Society of China and a national master of engineering survey and design, praised Kunshan's forward-looking approach to balancing preservation and renewal through the Joint-Creation Camp, with key districts serving as the driving force. He said urban renewal is an inevitable step as Chinese cities enter a new phase of quality improvement and structural adjustment. Its core goals are to prioritize people, strengthen urban functions, raise standards, and revitalize vitality. He expressed confidence that, through the open, collaborative, and innovative platform of the Joint-Creation Camp, Kunshan's key districts will become exemplary models where historical heritage and modern life shine together, cultural dignity and public well-being are jointly enhanced, and regional character and urban vitality reinforce one another-offering Kunshan's experience as a reference for urban renewal nationwide.

At the meeting, the master plan for the Yushan Historical and Cultural District was released. Deng Dong, vice president of the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design, was appointed chief designer for the Yushan district renewal, and Ma Yansong, founding partner of MAD, was named architectural convener for the Yushan Joint-Creation Camp. The official launch of the camp aims to pool strengths and foster synergistic innovation through shared planning, co-cultivated industries, and collaborative governance. It will integrate the Yushan Historical and Cultural District, the Qingyang Future Port · Garden Central Business District, and the Zhengyi Opera Cultural District into a cohesive community, injecting wisdom and vitality into Kunshan's cultural heritage and urban renewal. The three districts unveiled joint-creation initiatives and signed partnership agreements with designers, operators, brand curators, and enterprises. A roundtable discussion explored planning prospects and renewal pathways for the districts.