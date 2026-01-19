Embracing 2026: Happy New Year Wishes From QICHENG

QICHENG extends warm est New Year's greetings to all friends and partners. Looking back on the fruitful year of 2025, we are filled with gratitude past year has been one of collaborative growth and significant achievement. Every milestone we reached was made possible by your steadfast trust, invaluable support, and close partnership.

Your all continued choice in our services and your constructive feedback have been the most vital drivers of our progress. For this, we express our deepest appreciation to everyone who has been part of our journey.

The New Year symbolizes a fresh beginning and renewed potential. In the new year of 2026, we will continue to focus on HITACHI heavy machinery and ISUZU vehicle. We will always stick to supply high standard serive and high quality parts for you.

As a professional engine supplier, original engine spare parts of ISUZU, HITACHI and CUMMINS will always ready for you. As 2026 approaching, our entire QICHENG team is prepared and eager to move forward. We look forward to continuing our partnership with you, leveraging achieve greater success together.

Once again, thank you for your companionship throughout 2025. We wish you, your team, and your family a prosperous, healthy, and joyful 2026!

GUANGZHOU QICHENG MACHINERY EQUIPMENT CO., LTD