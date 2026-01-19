Richie Love Releases New Single“SAY IT” Worldwide

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES - Major Record Distribution, LLC announces the release of Richie Love's latest single, "SAY IT", now available on all major streaming platforms. The track is distributed globally through The Orchard, offering audiences worldwide access to this latest musical work.

"SAY IT" delivers a compelling message encouraging listeners to express what is on their minds while maintaining respect and consideration for others. The song invites personal interpretation, allowing each listener to explore the meaning of“Say It” in their own way, promoting reflection and connection through music.

Hailing from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Richie Love blends R&B, Soul, Jazz, and Smooth Jazz, creating a distinctive and multi-layered sound. As a skilled composer, arranger, producer, and vocalist, Love integrates a range of instruments, including alto, tenor, soprano, and baritone saxophones, as well as flute, to craft unique auditory experiences. Since the first record release in 1987, Love has consistently showcased musical virtuosity across live performances, recordings, television, and radio broadcasts.

Love's career highlights include numerous accolades and recognition for both musical and community contributions, including induction into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame (2021), Outstanding Achievement Award for Community Involvement (2009), Community Service Award (2005), and four music mentoring grants from the Nebraska Arts Council (1993–1997). Early career recognition includes the Outstanding Artist Achievement Award from Raw Talent TV, Los Angeles (1987).

"SAY IT" reflects Love's deep roots in Jazz, Blues, Rhythm and Blues, and Funk, while continuing a legacy of innovation and engagement with listeners worldwide. This release follows a successful career marked by chart-topping albums and enduring audience support, highlighting a dedication to inspiring, entertaining, and connecting with fans globally.

Streaming and Additional Information:

Official website:

Record Label: Major Record Distribution, LLC