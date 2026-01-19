Award-Winning Children's Book“Tiger And My Eye Patch” Celebrates Kindness, Courage, And Embracing Differences

Heartfelt and empowering new children's book Tiger and My Eye Patch by author and educator Colleen Lent delivers an uplifting message for young readers navigating feelings of self-consciousness and difference. Inspired by the author's own childhood experiences, the story speaks directly to children who struggle with teasing, confidence, and belonging. In Tiger and My Eye Patch, classmates nickname the young protagonist“Pee Wee the Pirate” because she wears an eye patch and glasses to treat her lazy eye. Preoccupation with the taunting fades when summer vacation brings her to Johnson City, New York, where she finds comfort with her grandparents and their affectionate, oversized Great Dane, Tiger. Tiger's boundless enthusiasm often leads to mishaps, but when his curiosity sends him chasing a squirrel into a busy street, the situation turns serious. In a powerful moment of courage, it is the girl's distinct appearance that helps bring Tiger safely home, showing her that what once made her feel different is also a source of strength. Written for children ages 3 to 8, Tiger and My Eye Patch blends warmth, humor, and emotional honesty. The story gently reinforces themes of empathy, resilience, and self-acceptance while encouraging kindness toward others who may look or feel different. The setting reflects real-life summers spent in Johnson City, including fondly remembered moments when local police relied on the author as a child to help coax Tiger home after one of his adventures.

Tiger and My Eye Patch has already earned significant acclaim, including the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, the Golden Wizard Book Award, and the Creative Child Magazine Preferred Choice Award. In its review, Literary Titan praised the book for its emotional authenticity, calling it a comforting and meaningful story that offers young readers gentle wisdom through lived-in storytelling and joyful moments. Tiger and My Eye Patch is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers. Parents, educators, librarians, and caregivers are encouraged to order a copy and share this award-winning story with children who can benefit from its message of confidence, compassion, and inclusion.

About the Author

Colleen Lent is an award-winning author, journalist, and educator with more than two decades of teaching at the elementary, middle, and college levels. She became a Chicken Soup for the Soul contributing author in 2025 and has written more than 1,000 articles for over 20 different publications, including Exceptional Parent Magazine, The New Hampshire Journal of Education, and Woman's World. Her journalism earned her first-place honors in health reporting from the New England Newspaper & Press Association.

Lent holds a Master of Science in Communications from Clark University and a Master of Education in Elementary Education from Southern New Hampshire University. She is certified in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. Her commitment to education has been recognized with a teaching excellence award and induction into the Faculty Hall of Fame at Southern New Hampshire University, where she served as an adjunct professor.

Lent has volunteered for more than 10 nonprofit organizations, including the United Way, and continues to write stories focused on education, nonprofit initiatives, and veterans. Through Tiger and My Eye Patch, she brings her professional experience and personal insight together to create a story that encourages children to see their differences as strengths, not limitations.