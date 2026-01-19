100 Tons Trackless Transfer Cart Ready For Departure

MENAFN - GetNews) The product utilizes polyurethane wheels with 360 degrees free rotation design, allowing it to navigate complex routes without the need for fixed tracks. In terms of intelligent configuration, wireless remote control combined with smart-coded control systems and an LED display enables precise operation and real-time status visualization. The laser dead man stop safety system and audible/visual warning lights operate simultaneously to effectively mitigate operational risks and ensure the safety of personnel and materials.

This transfer cart offers three core advantages:

first, it has no operational distance limitations, as its battery powered system eliminates cable constraints;

second, it features high temperature resistance, making it suitable for harsh environments such as high-temperature workshops;

third, it provides customization services, allowing adjustments to platform dimensions and functional configurations based on client requirements. With a load capacity of 100 tons and durable cast steel construction, it is widely applicable in various demanding scenarios including heavy duty factories, ports, and metallurgical workshops.

The introduction of this 100 tons trackless transfer cart will significantly enhance the efficiency of heavy material handling, reduce labor costs and safety hazards, and inject new momentum into enterprises pursuing intelligent and green transformation. This achievement marks a significant advancement in China's heavy duty material handling equipment technology