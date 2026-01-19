St. Divine's“SPIT” Breaks Through On Siriusxm's Legendary Underground Garage

A major milestone has arrived for St. Divine. Their explosive single“SPIT” officially aired on SiriusXM's iconic Underground Garage, one of the most influential, respected, and notoriously difficult-to-crack shows in modern rock radio.







The track was personally added and aired by legendary tastemaker Rodney Bingenheimer during his January 18, 2026 broadcast-an endorsement that carries immense weight across the global rock, punk, and alternative music community.

For decades, Underground Garage has been the ultimate proving ground, breaking artists who go on to define eras while maintaining an uncompromising standard of authenticity, urgency, and raw musical power. Getting a song onto Rodney Bingenheimer's playlist is not simply airplay-it is a cultural co-sign.

“SPIT” embodies the ferocity and fearless honesty that Underground Garage is known for championing. The track's blistering energy, confrontational spirit, and unapologetic edge place St. Divine squarely in the lineage of artists who don't follow trends-they ignite them.

This airplay marks a defining breakthrough moment for St. Divine, positioning the band on a global stage and signaling their arrival to industry insiders, tastemakers, and listeners who understand exactly how rare this opportunity is.







With“SPIT” now spinning on one of the most powerful platforms in rock radio, St. Divine's momentum is undeniable-and this is only the beginning.

About St. Divine

St. Divine is a punk-driven rock force known for their visceral sound, dual-vocal attack, and fearless exploration of anger, release, and truth. Their music doesn't ask permission-it demands to be felt.

“SPIT” is out now everywhere at:

Stream“SPIT” by St. Divine on Spotify here: