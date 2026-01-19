Orange County's Premier Wine Cellar Designer: Bijou Wine Cellars Expands Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bijou Wine Cellars, a wine cellar design and installation company serving Orange County, provides residential clients with climate-controlled wine storage solutions featuring custom glass construction. The company works with homeowners throughout the region to design and build cellars that accommodate private collections while integrating with existing home layouts.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - January 19, 2026 - Bijou Wine Cellars, a wine cellar design and installation company serving Orange County, provides residential clients with climate-controlled wine storage solutions featuring custom glass construction. The company works with homeowners throughout the region to design and build cellars that accommodate private collections while integrating with existing home layouts.

Based in San Clemente, Bijou Wine Cellars designs wine storage spaces using frameless glass walls and doors that allow natural light to reach interior spaces while maintaining temperature and humidity control. The company's approach combines transparent materials with insulation systems engineered to preserve wine quality over long-term storage periods.

Each project begins with an assessment of the client's available space, collection size and design preferences. Bijou Wine Cellars Orange Count then develops layouts that maximize bottle capacity within rooms of varying dimensions. The company handles installation of racking systems, cooling units and glass enclosures, working with contractors when structural modifications are required.

"Homeowners want wine storage that functions properly without creating closed-off rooms," said Chance Forman of Bijou Wine Cellars. "Glass walls let people showcase their collections while keeping conditions stable for aging."

The company serves clients across Orange County communities including coastal and inland areas where home designs vary widely. Projects range from compact under-stair installations to walk-in cellars occupying dedicated rooms. Bijou Wine Cellars coordinates with architects and builders when wine cellar construction occurs during new home development or major renovations.

Wine storage specialists note that proper cellar design requires attention to temperature consistency, humidity levels and vibration reduction. Bijou Wine Cellars addresses these factors through equipment selection and construction methods specific to each location's climate and structural characteristics.

The glass wine cellar design Orange Count firm provides consultations for homeowners planning wine storage projects. The company works with clients to determine appropriate cellar sizing based on current collection volume and anticipated growth. The company designs systems that maintain wine at recommended storage temperatures while allowing convenient access for selection and serving.

Glass cellar construction enables homeowners to incorporate wine storage into dining areas, kitchens or entertainment spaces without visual separation. The transparent enclosures create display opportunities while maintaining the environmental conditions necessary for proper aging. Custom glass wine cella installations can be adapted to fit architectural styles ranging from traditional to contemporary designs.

Bijou Wine Cellars handles projects from initial design through final installation, providing clients with single-source coordination for wine storage construction.

About Bijou Wine Cellars

Bijou Wine Cellars is a custom design and installation company specializing in premium glass wine cellars, wine rooms, and modern wine walls for homes and hospitality venues. With locations in Austin, TX, and Orange County, CA, Bijou delivers turnkey solutions that balance artistry, innovation, and precision for discerning clients.