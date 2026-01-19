TRL And KL Eco City Partner To Tokenize Viia Residences For Global Investors

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Lifestyle Company (TRL) and KL Eco City (subsidiary of S P Setia Bhd) has come into a pilot collaboration to tokenize Viia Residences, a luxury residential development within KL Eco City, enabling fractional ownership and global investor access via TRL's real world asset (RWA) tokenization platform.

This collaboration is part of the Bengkel Inovasi GLC [B.I.G] Proof-of-Concept programme, a national initiative driven by Cradle Fund, Ministry of Finance [MOF] and Ministry of Science, Technology & Innovation [MOSTI] and supported by Antler Ibex, to advance technology adoption in Malaysian Government Linked Companies [GLC].

Under the partnership, TRL will convert Viia Residences into digital tokens that represent verified fractional ownership, backed by the tangible real-world asset. This structure unlocks lower entry points, borderless access, transparent ownership rights, and regular income potential for investors of varying sizes without the traditional barriers of high capital, complex paperwork, or geographic restrictions.

“Tokenization opens up a new frontier for real estate investment,” said Adrian Gaffor, CEO of TRL. “Investors anywhere can participate in a premium, income-generating property with transparent on-chain ownership and predictable yield - reshaping how capital accesses real estate.”

​KL Eco City serves as a hub for innovation, continuously exploring new models to expand opportunity and inclusivity within the real estate sector. In a recent proof-of-concept collaboration, KL Eco City has partnered with TRL to facilitate the tokenization of ViiA Residences - a premier high-rise development by S P Setia. This initiative introduces forward-thinking investment and ownership structures to one of Kuala Lumpur's most vibrant mixed-use developments, allowing a broader base of participants to engage with quality Malaysian real estate assets through a digital-first approach.

Viia Residences is positioned as a luxury, revenue-generating serviced residence in the heart of KL Eco City, strategically located within Kuala Lumpur's commercial and lifestyle hub. As part of the tokenization initiative, investors can benefit from projected annual yields, monthly yield distributions, and targeted medium-term total returns, backed by professionally managed income-producing units.

The structured token model also delivers transparent reporting, traceability on blockchain, and fractional entry points from lower capital thresholds, enabling both institutional and retail participants to diversify into high-quality Malaysian real estate through digital ownership.

About The Real Lifestyle Company (TRL)

TRL is an AI-powered real-world asset ecosystem that securely connects premium assets such as real estate to programmable, fractional ownership tokens democratizing access to real estate investment on a global scale.

Website:

Platform:

Twitter:

​​ About KL Eco City

KL Eco City is an integrated 25-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, featuring residential towers, commercial offices, retail space, and lifestyle amenities. Designed to blend connectivity, convenience, and community living at the city's core.

Contact Details:

Adrian Gaffor

...d

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



The Viia Residences tokenization project sets the stage for broader adoption of digital assets in traditional real estate markets and serves as a blueprint for future real-world asset initiatives across Malaysia and the region, with the project now live and accessible to investors globally at