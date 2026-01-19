Allen Chastanet Continues To Fail

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

Allen Chastanet and his United Workers Party (UWP) continue to fail, following defeat at the December 1, 2025, general elections. The continued demise of reasoning, behavioural style and low-level communication on major issues reasserts an intensifying presence in purgatory. Where in the world is Chastanet?

The results of the 2025 general election rendered one Member of Parliament (MP) to the opposition bench in the parliament of Saint Lucia in the person of Allen Chastanet. This misery of existence complements Micoud South, which is the last remaining bastion of courage in support of Chastanet. They are currently hanging onto blind faith in the interim of desperate and deplorable representation.

Chastanet is an elected MP, political leader of the UWP, and by default, Leader of the Opposition (LOO) in the House of Assembly. He has failed to show up and to be properly constituted for duty. So, how long will this continue?

Chastanet, the sole voice in opposition, was not present at the first sitting of parliament and has not taken up duties as an MP for Micoud South, and LOO. Essentially, he is notoriously absent-minded in a similar fashion to pre-December 1, 2025, showing up in unfamiliar places.

The question is: why has Chastanet continued to fail, and where in the world is Chastanet?

History shows a pattern of behaviour from 2021 in his first defeat at the hands of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), where he was skillfully absent for a protracted period.

There was cause for concern then, and presently on aspects of the constitution and compensation. So the question resurfaces: Has precedence been set? Is he getting paid by taxpayers for the pleasure of no work, as a result of his skillfulness in averting consequences?

A member of parliament is supposed to represent their constituency, debating bills and motions, and voting on laws in the parliament. Not on the street, on talk shows and television programmes.

As a member of parliament, Chastanet is mandated to analyse the government's performance, help resolve local issues, and, where appropriate and subject to his skill set, to become a valued link between citizens and government.

As the LOO, Chastanet is the presumptive government in waiting – anticipating four to five years for another ring tone, Eh Ring, hoping his party is prepared for a campaign and victory at the polls. On a more thoughtful undertaking, the LOO is mandated to scrutinise the work of the government, questioning policies, debating legislation, and, more directly, holding the prime minister to transparency and accountability. The more difficult task for the LOO is to present an alternative vision for governance.

There are countless events on the international, regional and domestic circuit that shape Saint Lucian's daily lives and living. Events in Venezuela, US-St Lucia MOU on accepting third-country nationals, national security and safety on the streets, gas prices, the price of food, jobs, and the stability of families are fundamental issues to address. However, it bears witness to observe that these are now sidebar issues that the UWP are unable to address credibly.

In the interest of a functioning democracy and for island states like Saint Lucia, the responsibility of MP and LOO must be taken more seriously than travelling abroad, requesting formal status, hosting foreign dignitaries, and requesting speaking rights, which redounds to nothing substantial.

It is important that, as MP and LOO, irrespective of how difficult and uncomfortable it may be, as the sole opposition voice, to perform the rightful and vital function as specified in the constitution of Saint Lucia.

Upholding democratic function and institutions is critical for a robust democracy. It is unfair to enjoy a wide range of privileges at the expense of taxpayers while underperforming and abusing public governance. It is a great illusion, and a wasted consumption of thought, about how to placate democracy, rights and freedom. It's an abomination!

Sincerely,

Arianna Philips

The post Allen Chastanet continues to fail appeared first on Caribbean News Global.