St Lucia's Human Rights Record To Be Examined By Universal Periodic Review

Saint Lucia is one of 13 states scheduled to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session from 19 to 30 January 2026. The first, second and third UPR reviews

The UPR Working Group is comprised of the 47 states of the Human Rights Council. However, any UN Member or Observer State can participate in a country review.

The documents on which the reviews are based are:

1) national report – information provided by the State under review;

2) information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the special procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities;

3) information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations, and civil society groups.

The UPR is a peer review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN Member States have been reviewed three times. During the fourth UPR cycle, States are again expected to spell out steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews which they committed to follow up on and highlight recent human rights developments in the country.

The delegation of Saint Lucia will be led by Anthony Severin, High Commissioner of Saint Lucia to the United Kingdom.

The three country representatives serving as rapporteurs (“troika”) for the review of Saint Lucia are Brazil, France and Iraq.

