Zionist Israeli Army Launches Large-Scale Operation In West Bank's Hebron

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Jan 20 (NNN-WAFA) – The Barbaric Israeli army has launched a large-scale military operation in the city of Hebron, in the southern West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said, yesterday.

Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said that, the marauding Israeli forces, imposed a closure on several neighbourhoods in southern Hebron, and blocked a number of secondary roads using iron gates, concrete blocks, and earth mounds.

According to the sources, Israeli forces also set up multiple military checkpoints at the entrances to Hebron, as well as, to its surrounding towns, villages, and refugee camps.

Amani Sarahneh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a non-governmental organisation, said that, the Zionist Israeli forces have arrested seven people from Hebron, since the start of the operation, including a child.

Israeli media outlets reported that, the Israeli army, in coordination with the domestic security agency Shin Bet, the police, and the border police, launched the operation overnight to“combat terrorism” in Hebron.

The operation is expected to continue for several days, during which explosions may be heard and increased troop activity observed, reports said.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that, hundreds of soldiers, along with special forces units, were deployed to Hebron, as part of an ongoing operation aimed at seizing weapons.

The West Bank has seen an escalation in violence since Oct 7, 2023, coinciding with the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA