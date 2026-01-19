UK's Most Common Car Accident Damage Can Cost Drivers Thousands, New Data Shows

MENAFN - GetNews)



New analysis from Car Accident Helpline reveals that the most common types of car accident damage in the UK - including bumper, windscreen and paintwork damage - can be far more expensive than drivers expect. Even low-speed incidents can result in repair bills running into the thousands due to modern vehicle technology and rising repair costs.

Bristol, UK - 19th January, 2026 - New analysis released today by Car Accident Helpline reveals the most common types of damage sustained in UK car accidents - and the often-surprising costs motorists face when repairs are required.

Drawing on recent insurance industry data, fleet claims reports, and vehicle repair cost benchmarks, the research highlights that many of the most frequent accident-related repairs occur at low speeds, yet can still result in bills running into the thousands of pounds.

The Most Common Types of Car Accident Damage in the UK

According to the analysis, the most frequently recorded forms of vehicle damage following road traffic accidents include:



Bumper damage, particularly on modern vehicles fitted with parking sensors, cameras and ADAS technology

Scratches and paintwork damage, commonly caused by minor collisions and parking incidents

Windscreen chips and cracks, often linked to potholes and road debris

Wheel and tyre damage, frequently caused by poor road surfaces and kerb impacts

Rear-end collision damage, one of the most common accident scenarios on UK roads

Wing mirror and light damage, increasingly costly due to integrated electronics Parking dents and minor bodywork damage, typically occurring in car parks and urban areas



Repair Costs Are Rising Rapidly

While many drivers assume minor accidents result in modest repair bills, the data suggests otherwise. Typical UK repair costs now commonly fall within the following ranges:



Bumper repairs with sensors or ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems): £800 to £1,500+

Paintwork and scratch repairs: £150 to £200 per panel

Windscreen repairs: £40 to £70 for chips; £180 to £400+ for replacements

Wheel and tyre damage: £60 to £120 per wheel; £70 to £150+ for tyres

Rear-end collision repairs: £6,000+ on average for insurance claims

Mirror and lighting repairs: £200 to £900+ Parking dent repairs: £80 to £120 using paintless dent removal



The increasing complexity of modern vehicles is a major factor behind rising repair costs, with even minor collisions often requiring recalibration or replacement of sensors, cameras and safety systems.

Why This Matters for UK Drivers

With repair bills escalating, motorists involved in accidents that are not their fault may face unnecessary costs if they contact their insurer first or accept an initial settlement without understanding their options.

Car Accident Helpline encourages drivers to seek independent guidance following a non-fault accident, particularly where advanced vehicle technology is involved.

“Many drivers are shocked to discover how expensive even a low-speed accident can be,” said Patience Calder-Linch, Head of Operations for Car Accident Helpline.“Understanding the most common types of damage, and their true repair costs, helps motorists make informed decisions and avoid being left out of pocket.”

Notes on the analysis: This analysis draws on recent UK motor insurance claims data, fleet accident reports, publicly available industry statistics, and independent vehicle repair cost benchmarks. All figures represent typical UK repair costs and may vary by vehicle specification and repair requirements.

