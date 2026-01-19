Fiduciary Retirement Planning Frankie Guida's Newly Released Book Offers A Comprehensive Roadmap For Turning Savings Into Retirement Income

MENAFN - GetNews)Certified Financial Planner and retirement expert Frankie Guida has released his book, A Better Way to Retire: How a Fiduciary Retirement Planner Can Be the Key to Financial Success. The book is a highly valuable retirement-planning guide and an educational resource on personal finance. With a service-driven approach and practical financial wisdom, it provides everyday American workers with clarity and confidence as they enter the next chapter of their lives.







A Better Way to Retire is a practical framework for seamless retirement planning that combines years of industry experience with a fiduciary's unique perspective. The book goes beyond the basics of financial planning to address the real-world concerns families and individuals face as they approach retirement. It offers actionable strategies and tools to make the transition to retirement easier and more approachable, covering key topics such as Social Security timing, tax exposure, family considerations, reliable retirement income, long-term care, market volatility, risk assessment, legacy planning, and more. What sets this book apart from other retirement planning guides is not only the fiduciary's valuable insights but also its focus on the psychological aspects of retirement. Through a simple yet efficient exploration of the modern retirement landscape, the book invites readers to create the retirement future of their dreams.

Frankie Guida is a Certified Financial Planner with a passion for helping American citizens retire the right way. In addition to holding a Series 65 license, he is a licensed Pennsylvania insurance agent for life, accident, and health insurance. Since 2016, he has worked with A Better Way Financial, dedicating his professional life to helping people with income strategies and risk alignment while guiding them through the emotional experiences of retirement.

In the new book, the author sheds light on how the fiduciary perspective transforms retirement planning and offers an insider's take on various types of financial professionals. With extensive industry experience and a strong family background in retirement planning, Frankie's approach always puts people first. Frankie Guida is available for interviews.

A Better Way to Retire: How a Fiduciary Retirement Planner Can Be the Key to Financial Success is now available on Amazon.

Book Preview:

About Frankie Guida: