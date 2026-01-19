Criminal And Civil Litigation Firm Plans Expansion Into Milwaukee During The Next Five Years

MENAFN - GetNews)



In 2022, Corey Mehlos and attorney Tim Casper co-founded a boutique litigation firm focused on criminal defense, civil litigation, personal injury cases.

Casper Mehlos Law Group is pleased to announce that its growth philosophy will lead to expansion into Milwaukee, with plans for 10 attorneys across two cities within the next five years. Last year, the Wisconsin Law Journal highlighted the Casper Mehlos Law Group as one of the“In the Lead-Best Up and Coming Law Firms.”

Attorneys Tim Casper and Corey Mehlos have established a track record of successfully litigating complex cases throughout the United States while focusing their practices statewide in Wisconsin. With over six decades of combined experience as trial lawyers, Tim and Corey possess a wealth of strategic insight that has allowed them to successfully try over 400 cases to verdict. These cases, litigated across the United States but primarily in Wisconsin, range from criminal defense and civil litigation to personal injury.

In 2020, Attorney Mehlos launched the firm. Two years later, Attorney Casper joined to merge into the Casper Mehlos Law Group. The firm takes pride in creative problem-solving and providing clients with a results-based focus while helping them navigate what is often one of the most difficult experiences of their lives. Casper Mehlos Law Group places a heavy emphasis on precision hiring, seeking candidates who align with the firm's vision and growth mindset. To keep his firm competitive in the changing criminal defense landscape, Mehlos focuses his professional development on advancements in forensic science, psychology, memory-based errors, and cognitive biases.

“Our firm's growth mindset drives us to expand to Milwaukee, with 10 attorneys across two cities within the next five years,” said Mehlos.“Our highly skilled lawyers each have unique skills that enable our law firm to successfully collaborate on the most difficult cases and provide a range of legal services. Our growth vision targets where the talent is located to ensure we are building the right team to deliver the best possible results for our clients. Our core value is our growth mindset, which fuels us to consistently improve ourselves.”

Casper Mehlos Law Group's experienced legal team understands the legal system and what it takes to secure the best possible results. Their team of lawyers, paralegals, legal assistants, and experts is passionately committed to helping clients resolve their legal needs so they may resume their lives. No matter what problems clients face, most want to resolve their case with the best possible result aligned with their goals for legal representation. The firm's team of legal professionals makes it their mission to do just that. When the firm agrees to take a case, it immediately evaluates the evidence and begins building a legal strategy customized to the client's needs.

Dane County has many criminal defense and personal injury lawyers competing for legal business. However, not all law firms can offer clients the experience that Casper Mehlos Law Group provides. Members of the legal team are highly effective in leveraging their technological skills to support the firm's attorneys in obtaining information, developing litigation strategies, and handling other aspects of the case. As a collaborative team, Casper Mehlos Law Group offers clients the benefit of nearly a century of combined legal experience while leveraging modern, innovative technology to solve complex issues.

Casper Mehlos Law Group is proud to serve the citizens of Dane County and clients across the state of Wisconsin. Since its inception, the firm has made life-changing impacts in the lives of countless clients. The legal team is proud of the service it offers the community and continuously strives to build strong attorney-client relationships to secure the best possible results.

About the Firm:

Casper Mehlos Law Group is a well-recognised Madison legal firm with plans to expand into a second city over the next half-decade. The founders recognize their focused hiring practices as a foundation for their growth. The firm, launched in 2020, combines nearly a century of legal expertise with modern technology.