SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's response to a recent large-scale data breach at Coupang, which exposed 33.7 million records affecting more than 70% of the nation's population, has drawn international attention. While some observers have raised concerns that the measures may be discriminatory against foreign technology firms or politically motivated, a closer review points to a different regulatory context.

Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, examines the issue from the perspective of global data governance practices. The analysis focuses on governments' common responses to major data breaches rather than on political or national considerations.

Nationality-blind enforcement is standard practice.

Across major economies, enforcement actions following large-scale data breaches are generally based on the scale and nature of the incident rather than the nationality of the company involved. The United States and South Korea follow this principle as well.

In the United States, data breach cases routinely lead to financial penalties and mandated security upgrades. These measures are typically triggered by factors such as the volume of data affected and whether adequate safeguards were in place. Corporate nationality is not a determining factor; instead, regulators assess how data was managed and the extent of potential harm to users.

From this standpoint, South Korea's enforcement framework in the Coupang case aligns with established international practice, emphasizing risk management and system resilience rather than corporate nationality.

Emphasis on prevention rather than punishment.

South Korean authorities have emphasized that their response to the Coupang data breach is aimed at preventing future incidents, focusing on strengthening data management frameworks and ensuring that large digital platforms maintain safeguards proportionate to the scale and sensitivity of the data they handle.

Such preventive approaches are increasingly common in global data regulation. Regulators across multiple jurisdictions have shifted toward risk-based oversight models that prioritize long-term compliance, particularly for platforms that process vast amounts of personal data.

The case involving Coupang, in which 33.7 million user accounts were compromised, can be understood within this broader regulatory context. Rather than representing an exceptional or nationality-based action, it reflects the application of existing data protection standards to an incident affecting a large majority of the population.

According to Global Affairs Lab's analysis, when personal data involving a substantial portion of a country's population is exposed, the issue extends beyond individual companies to concerns about national data security and systemic risk.

In this context, South Korea's response to the Coupang case can be understood as an effort to prevent recurrence, strengthen system-level safeguards as part of national security management, and help restore trust in companies operating large-scale data systems.

