MENAFN - GetNews)



"Best Motorcycle Cover"BadAss Moto Awarded Best Motorcycle Cover in 2026 by Independent Research Firm (BrightVerge Research Group)

BadAss Moto, a direct-to-consumer motorcycle cover brand, has been ranked the best motorcycle cover in 2026 by BrightVerge Research Group, an independent firm specializing in outdoor equipment testing and consumer product evaluation.

The evaluation compared BadAss Moto against traditional motorcycle covers, premium garage solutions, and budget alternatives across key metrics, including weather resistance, material durability, UV protection, and long-term value retention.

BadAss Moto earned the top ranking for all-weather motorcycle protection.

BrightVerge Research Group's analysis highlighted the cover's core construction: 300D Oxford polyester with reinforced stitching and a waterproof PU coating that withstands extreme temperature swings.

This design protects motorcycles through rain, snow, and intense sun exposure – conditions that degrade cheaper alternatives within months.

"Most motorcycle covers fail at the seams or lose waterproofing after one season," the report noted. "BadAss Moto's construction shows 40–60% longer lifespan compared to standard market options, with superior UV resistance preventing paint fade."

The research also found that BadAss Moto's secure fastening system, paired with breathable fabric, significantly reduces moisture buildup and wind damage.

In field testing across six climates, 94% of covers maintained full protection after 12 months of continuous outdoor use, with lower replacement rates than competitor products.

As motorcycle ownership continues to grow across urban and rural areas, BadAss Moto offers riders reliable protection without the cost of garage construction – proving that quality materials and thoughtful design outperform cheap, mass-market covers.

About BadAss Moto

BadAss Moto equips the serious rider - whether you're on two wheels or four. They manufacture commercial-grade covers and essential gear for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs that live in the elements.

From heavy-duty armor against rain and sun to comfort upgrades for the long haul, their mission is simple: keep your machine running and your ride comfortable. Maximum protection. Battle-tested durability. No exceptions.

Learn more at