Biowise Secures £87,000 Pigeon Proofing Contract At Central London Hotel

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Trusted Building Maintenance for London's Most Demanding Environments"BioWise Pest Control has secured a major £87,000 pigeon proofing and sanitation contract at a Central London hotel, delivering a month-long preventative programme designed to protect guests, staff, and critical building infrastructure through humane bird exclusion, deep cleaning, and long-term compliance measures.

BioWise Pest Control has secured a major bird control contract valued at £87,000 to deliver a comprehensive pigeon proofing and sanitation programme at a large hotel in Central London, reinforcing the company's position as a trusted provider of complex, compliance-led pest management solutions in high-profile hospitality environments.

The project will see the installation of specialist pigeon-exclusion netting across multiple high-risk external and internal areas of the building, alongside extensive cleaning and decontamination works. The preventative programme has been designed to protect guests, staff, and critical building infrastructure while ensuring long-term compliance with health, safety, and wildlife legislation.

Works will include large-scale netting across front elevations, rooftop plant areas, and service zones, with bespoke access solutions incorporated to allow ongoing maintenance of air-conditioning units, ducting, and roof-level machinery. Mesh protection will also be installed to outlets and guttering to prevent re-entry, block nesting points, and reduce the risk of water blockages and overflow.

In parallel, BioWise will carry out a deep cleaning and sanitisation programme across affected plant rooms, boiler house areas, ducting routes, and service walkways. All bird fouling will be safely removed using specialist disinfectant treatments and wet-vacuum systems, with contaminated waste disposed of in accordance with environmental and hygiene regulations. Internal areas will be treated with biocidal products to eliminate bacteria, odours, and residual contamination.

The month-long programme has been designed as a fully preventative solution, reducing the need for reactive cleaning and ongoing call-outs while protecting sensitive mechanical systems and public-facing areas. All installations will be completed using humane, non-lethal bird control methods, ensuring compliance with the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Our experienced service manager Matt said:“Hotels operate in environments where hygiene, guest experience, and reputation are critical. Proactive pigeon proofing allows building owners to protect their assets, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and prevent issues before they escalate. This project reflects a growing awareness that bird control is an essential part of modern building management in dense urban locations.”

The contract highlights increasing demand across the hospitality and property management sectors for specialist bird management solutions, as urban bird activity continues to place pressure on rooftops, plant rooms, and building façades across Central London.