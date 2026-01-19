Suffolk County DWI Defense Lawyer Jason Bassett Highlights Legal Ramifications Of DWAI Under VTL § 1192(1)

Suffolk County DWI defense lawyer Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ), is bringing attention to the serious legal consequences associated with Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) by alcohol, as defined under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law (VTL) § 1192(1). Although DWAI is considered a lesser offense than Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), the charge still carries penalties that can affect a person's driving privileges, employment, and criminal record. A DWI defense lawyer is often essential to help individuals navigate the legal system and explore available defense strategies in these complex cases.

DWAI under VTL § 1192(1) applies when a driver has consumed alcohol to the point where their ability to operate a vehicle is slightly impaired, though not legally intoxicated. Suffolk County DWI defense lawyer Jason Bassett notes that many drivers are unaware of how easily a DWAI charge can arise.“A BAC between 0.05% and 0.07% or certain behaviors observed by law enforcement can lead to a DWAI charge, even without a failed breathalyzer test,” said Jason Bassett.“It's a mistake to assume that this charge is minor just because it's not classified as a DWI.”

Understanding the differences between DWI and DWAI is crucial for individuals charged under VTL § 1192(1). According to Suffolk County DWI defense lawyer Jason Bassett, the primary distinction lies in the level of alcohol impairment and the resulting classification of the offense. While DWI typically requires a BAC of 0.08% or higher and results in a misdemeanor criminal charge, a first-offense DWAI is considered a traffic infraction. However, even a DWAI conviction can lead to significant consequences, including fines, license suspension, and increased insurance premiums.

Jason Bassett emphasizes that the penalties for a first-time DWAI offense in Suffolk County are not insignificant. A conviction can result in a fine ranging from $300 to $500, up to 15 days in jail, and a 90-day driver's license suspension. Additional penalties include court surcharges and a Driver Responsibility Assessment of $250 per year for three years. In many cases, the court may also require participation in the New York State Impaired Driver Program (IDP), which can provide eligibility for a conditional license.

For individuals facing a second or third DWAI offense, the consequences become more severe. A second offense within five years can lead to a fine of up to $750, up to 30 days in jail, and a license revocation of at least six months. A third offense within ten years is elevated to a misdemeanor, carrying the possibility of up to 180 days in jail and long-term license revocation. Jason Bassett cautions that repeated offenses may even result in permanent revocation of driving privileges.

In Suffolk County, DWAI charges are often prosecuted even when no chemical test results are available. Prosecutors may rely on field sobriety tests, police observations, and driver admissions. Jason Bassett points out that VTL § 1192(1) does not require chemical test evidence to prove impairment. This places additional importance on how a DWI defense lawyer evaluates the evidence, especially when officers rely heavily on subjective assessments.

Conditional licenses may be available for first-time DWAI offenders through the IDP. This program includes a seven-week course and may require a substance abuse evaluation. Eligible drivers may receive limited driving privileges for essential activities such as work, school, medical appointments, and court-mandated programs. However, drivers with a prior alcohol-related conviction or previous IDP participation within five years may be ineligible.

Defending against a DWAI charge often involves challenging the basis of the traffic stop, questioning the reliability of field sobriety tests, or presenting alternative explanations for signs of impairment. Medical issues or improper breathalyzer maintenance can also provide grounds for defense. Jason Bassett notes that early legal intervention can make a substantial difference in these cases.

A DWAI conviction can stay on a person's DMV driving record for ten years and may appear in background checks conducted by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Although not a criminal offense for first-time offenders, a DWAI can still impact employment, professional licensing, and insurance coverage. Insurance rates often rise significantly following a conviction, and some carriers may even cancel or refuse renewal of policies.

Drivers facing DWAI charges in Suffolk County should act quickly. Prompt legal guidance is essential in protecting driving privileges and minimizing the long-term consequences of a conviction. With a deep understanding of the local legal system, Jason Bassett provides comprehensive representation for individuals accused of impaired driving in Suffolk County.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

The Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. is a legal practice serving Suffolk County, New York. Led by Jason Bassett, the firm provides representation for individuals facing criminal and traffic-related charges, including DWAI and DWI offenses. The firm is committed to guiding clients through the legal process with a focus on protecting their rights and legal interests.

