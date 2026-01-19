Toronto, Ontario - Jan 19, 2026 - HHBCanada has published a research-based comparative analysis of the Top 10 Google Ads Agencies for Mental Health in 202, examining how high-intent search strategy, conversion architecture, and measurement discipline translate into qualified patient inquiries and booked consults for psychiatry and behavioral health providers. The report evaluates agencies using a weighted rubric designed for small to mid-sized clinics, prioritizing lead quality, cost control, appointment attribution, and compliance-aware execution.

The report names Stethon Digital Marketing as HHB Canada's 2026 award winner for Best Google Ads Agency for Psychiatrists, earning the highest weighted score for psychiatry fit, Google Ads execution depth, and SMB clinic operational alignment.

Purpose and Scope of the Report

In January 2026, HHB Canada convened an editorial working session in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, bringing together healthcare performance marketers and paid media practitioners to stress-test the evaluation rubric against real clinic constraints. The discussion focused on operational factors that influence outcomes in psychiatry and behavioral health advertising, including intake speed, call tracking reliability, offline conversion signals, policy compliance, and the difference between leads and booked appointments. Insights from this session informed the weighting and interpretation of the scoring criteria.

The 2026 report was developed to address a growing gap between generic agency rankings and the real operational needs of psychiatry and mental health clinics. In behavioral health marketing, performance depends on more than traffic. Results require:



Search intent alignment (“psychiatrist near me,”“medication management,”“ADHD evaluation”)

Compliance-aware language and landing page claims

Conversion-focused intake systems (calls, forms, scheduling) Tracking that links ad spend to qualified inquiries and booked consults

HHB Canada's framework evaluates agencies across the full patient journey: search → evaluate → trust → convert.

Editorial Award: HHBCanada Search Engine Marketing Award (2026)

Award name: HHBCanada Search Engine Marketing

Award Category: Best Google Ads Agency for Psychiatrists (2026)

Recipient: Stethon Digital Marketing

Reason: Highest overall weighted score in psychiatry fit, Google Ads execution depth, and SMB clinic operational fit.

This is an editorial award issued by HHB Canada using a transparent scoring rubric and publicly verifiable capability signals. It is not based on private ad account access and does not guarantee outcomes.

Evaluation Criteria (Weighted Scoring Rubric)

Each agency received a weighted score (0–100) across seven criteria designed specifically for psychiatric clinics that need Google Ads to function as a profitable patient acquisition channel:



Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Fit (20%) Specialty relevance, sensitive language, intake alignment, behavioral health focus

Google Ads Execution Depth (20%) Campaign structure, negatives, local strategy, retargeting, and channel mix where appropriate

Conversion and Tracking Infrastructure (15%) Call tracking, form tracking, offline conversion feedback loops, lead quality measurement

ROI Orientation and Budget Efficiency (15%) CAC control, waste reduction, conversion rate improvement approach

Transparency and Reporting (10%) Cadence, dashboards, explainable decisions, clean communication

Reputation Signals (10%) Third-party reviews, directory presence, credibility indicators Operational Fit for SMB Clinics (10%) Responsiveness, speed, flexibility,“done-for-you” execution, right-sized team

Important note: HHB Canada did not audit live ad accounts. Scores reflect demonstrated capability and credibility signals from publicly available information.

Research Report: Top 5 Agencies for Psychiatrist Google Ads (2026)