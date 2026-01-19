Winston-Salem Decking Company Decked Out Of The Triad Marks Over Three Decades Of Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A backyard gazebo with seating and umbrellas by a pool, offering a shaded area for relaxation."Decked Out of the Triad celebrates 34 years serving Winston-Salem and the surrounding areas with quality outdoor construction, including custom decks, screen porches, and sunrooms backed by licensed expertise

A family-owned business serving the Winston-Salem area has reached a significant milestone, completing 34 years of transforming outdoor spaces throughout North Carolina's Triad region. Decked Out of the Triad, founded by Winston-Salem native Steve Peterson, continues to set benchmarks in quality construction and customer satisfaction.

Proven Track Record in Outdoor Construction

Since its establishment, Decked Out of the Tria has built a reputation on quality craftsmanship and premium materials. The company holds North Carolina General Contractor License #68793, demonstrating its commitment to professional standards and regulatory compliance. Peterson's hands-on approach ensures every project receives personal attention from initial design consultation through completion.

The business serves property owners across Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons, Advance, Lake Norman, Statesville, and High Point. This extensive service area reflects the company's growing reputation throughout the Triad region.

Specialized Services for Every Outdoor Vision

The decking compan offers comprehensive outdoor construction services tailored to homeowner preferences and property requirements. Custom composite decks remain a popular choice, with Trex products providing low-maintenance options for busy families. Screen porches create protected outdoor spaces perfect for enjoying North Carolina's pleasant seasons without battling insects.

Sunroom additions extend living space year-round, offering natural light and climate-controlled comfort. These structures have become increasingly popular as homeowners seek to maximize property value and usable square footage. The company also constructs gazebos and arbors, adding architectural interest to backyards and gardens.

Quality Materials Make the Difference

Material selection plays a critical role in project longevity and appearance. The company uses.40-treated decking or premium composites for all deck-building projects near me. Cox premium lumber serves as the foundation for most constructions, chosen for its superior strength and stability. This attention to material quality ensures structures maintain their beauty and functionality for years.

For homeowners interested in maintenance-free solutions, Trex composite products offer durability without the need for annual staining or sealing. These materials resist fading, scratching, and moisture damage while providing the aesthetic appeal of natural wood.

Customer-Centered Approach Drives Success

Word-of-mouth referrals account for a significant percentage of new business, reflecting intense customer satisfaction. The company maintains a large photo portfolio showcasing completed projects, helping clients visualize possibilities for their own properties. This collection spans various styles, sizes, and configurations, offering inspiration for deck-building near me searches.

Each project receives customized attention, with Peterson working directly with clients to understand their vision, budget, and timeline. This one-on-one collaboration ensures final results align with homeowner expectations while meeting or exceeding applicable building codes.

Experience That Builds Confidence

Three decades of construction experience provide valuable insight into design challenges and solutions. The skilled carpentry team brings expertise in structural integrity, aesthetic balance, and efficient installation. This knowledge base proves particularly valuable when working with complex designs or challenging site conditions.

Property owners searching for deck installation services benefit from this extensive experience. The team can anticipate potential issues before they arise, saving time and preventing costly mid-project adjustments. This proactive approach keeps projects on schedule and within budget.

Investment in Outdoor Living Spaces

Outdoor living spaces have become a priority for North Carolina homeowners seeking to expand usable square footage and create gathering areas for family and friends. Professional deck installation adds measurable value to properties while improving the quality of life. These structures provide space for entertaining, relaxation, and enjoying the region's natural beauty.

Screen porches extend the outdoor season, offering protection from weather and insects without sacrificing fresh air and outdoor ambiance. Sunrooms take this concept further, providing four-season comfort with expansive windows that bring the outdoors inside. Both options represent smart investments in property value and family enjoyment.

The company's commitment to quality construction and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a trusted resource for outdoor living projects throughout the Triad. Property owners can contact the business at 336-940-5927 or visit the Advance, NC location at 131 Eastridge Court to discuss project ideas and receive professional guidance on deck-building options and deck installation services.