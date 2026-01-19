Digital Marketing Expert Tony Hayes Releases Weekly Brief: 15 Proven Strategies Generating Real Revenue In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Information without action is just entertainment. I've curated 15 strategies with documented results-not theories from 2023, but what's actually working right now in January 2026. Pick one and execute today," says Tony Hayes, digital marketing strategist and newsletter publisher."Tony Hayes releases his curated "This Week's Highlights" newsletter featuring 15 documented strategies from successful entrepreneurs and marketers. The edition includes a $225K LinkedIn playbook, a TikTok shop generating $14M in 18 months, and YouTube's latest algorithm changes affecting millions of content creators. Hayes emphasizes speed of execution over perfection, providing readers with actionable tactics they can implement immediately.

Pattaya, Thailand - January 19, 2026 - Digital marketing strategist Tony Hayes has released his latest "This Week's Highlights" newsletter, featuring 15 carefully curated strategies selected from 76 documented tactics across the digital marketing landscape. The edition provides entrepreneurs, marketers, and business owners with proven playbooks generating measurable revenue in 2026.

The newsletter highlights diverse strategies spanning social media, SEO, AI automation, and traditional business models. Key features include:

Documented Revenue Results:



A LinkedIn growth system that generated $225,000 in revenue over 57 weeks, starting from zero followers

A TikTok Shop operator earning $100K+ monthly profit ($14M in 18 months) using only a smartphone

A "boring" compliance business filing paperwork for dentists generating $2.4 million annually A skincare brand reaching $10 million in annual revenue in 32 months without spending on paid advertising

Platform-Specific Updates:



YouTube's January 10th algorithm changes introducing new "Prioritize" metrics and search filters

Analysis of 300,000 YouTube videos revealing thumbnails without text get 19% more views

WhatsApp advertising tactics replacing traditional landing pages to reduce conversion friction Reddit SEO strategies leveraging Google's increased trust in community-generated content

AI and Automation Breakthroughs:



Claude Cowork's agentic AI that executes multi-step tasks autonomously

Practical AI implementation strategies moving beyond basic chatbot interactions Facebook monetization using AI-generated content ($32,556 monthly documented)

Business Framework Insights:



Alex Hormozi's four business archetypes helping entrepreneurs identify their optimal growth path

Link building budget calculators based on $2M+ in managed SEO spending The "$5 validation hack" that led to $45K monthly recurring revenue in 60 days

"The gap between people doing busy work and people doing profitable work is widening," Hayes explains. "While everyone's chasing the next shiny object, a specific group of marketers is building six-figure monthly incomes using systematic strategies and free AI tools. Speed of execution beats perfection every single time."

Hayes emphasizes actionable implementation over theoretical knowledge. Each strategy in the newsletter includes direct links to detailed breakdowns, case studies, and step-by-step tutorials.

The newsletter is part of Hayes's Daily Growth Signals publication, which curates 15-20 actionable marketing strategies per edition with complete implementation resources. Hayes specializes in transforming emerging marketing strategies into systematic, repeatable processes through proprietary social listening across Twitter, YouTube, and industry sources.

"Most people will read this, feel inspired for 10 minutes, then do absolutely nothing," Hayes notes. "The person who ships first usually wins. I want readers to pick ONE strategy and execute it this week-not next month, not when they have more time. Today."

About Tony Hayes:

Tony Hayes is a digital marketing strategist and entrepreneur operating multiple AI-powered marketing automation businesses from Thailand, including Channel Content Pilot, SEO Sneakies, PageTycoon, and RankMesh. He publishes the Daily Growth Signals newsletter and creates rebrandable no-code marketing tools while running training programs for entrepreneurs and marketers globally.

